Letter: Instead of being angry, don’t worry, be happy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wow! Everyone was so angry in the letters to the editor on Nov. 21. Read more

Wow! Everyone was so angry in the letters to the editor on Nov. 21.

The guy who used religion to make his point on same-sex marriage was over the top (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21). Since he is using the words “Bible” and “God,” I guess he is a Christian. That religion seems to have been around for 2022 years, but not in all of “world history.”

We are lucky we live in a democracy where everyone has rights. If we choose to do something that doesn’t break a law or impinge on other’s rights, then what’s wrong with that?

The Dalai Lama said the meaning of life is happiness. So as the saying goes, don’t worry, be happy.

Vincent Hee

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter