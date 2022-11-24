Editorial | Letters Letter: Instead of being angry, don’t worry, be happy Today Updated 12:42 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wow! Everyone was so angry in the letters to the editor on Nov. 21. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wow! Everyone was so angry in the letters to the editor on Nov. 21. The guy who used religion to make his point on same-sex marriage was over the top (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21). Since he is using the words “Bible” and “God,” I guess he is a Christian. That religion seems to have been around for 2022 years, but not in all of “world history.” We are lucky we live in a democracy where everyone has rights. If we choose to do something that doesn’t break a law or impinge on other’s rights, then what’s wrong with that? The Dalai Lama said the meaning of life is happiness. So as the saying goes, don’t worry, be happy. Vincent Hee Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Hawaii needs lung cancer screening