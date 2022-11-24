comscore Letter: Bigotry doesn’t deserve a published platform
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bigotry doesn’t deserve a published platform

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

The publishing of the letter, “Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21), was irresponsible at best given the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed five lives (“Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 20). Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Hawaii needs lung cancer screening

Scroll Up