Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Monday, a spruced-up, cleaned-up Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park was unveiled with a blessing attended by city officials who had overseen its transformation. Read more

On Monday, a spruced-up, cleaned-up Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park was unveiled with a blessing attended by city officials who had overseen its transformation. New trees have been planted, and the park’s statue honoring Sun moved to the park’s center. A public event with live music and lion dancing is planned on Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

At the blessing, Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted the dearth of parks in the urban core, and the city’s commitment to keep this one clean. For the sake of Chinatown’s residents who need access to safe and clean parks, we urge the city to keep that promise.