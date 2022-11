Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Flights to Hawaii have remained filled up through Thanksgiving, but the number of tourists booking holiday packages that include lengthy stays in island hotels has dropped by 35%, the visitor industry reports. Read more

Flights to Hawaii have remained filled up through Thanksgiving, but the number of tourists booking holiday packages that include lengthy stays in island hotels has dropped by 35%, the visitor industry reports.

Take note, however, of Hawaii’s hotel prices, which have been pushed up, up, up to record-setting heights.

“The prices have been extremely high in Hawaii for months,” said Jack Richards, CEO of Pleasant Holidays, a travel wholesaler. The price per traveler per trip to Hawaii is up 32% over the same period in 2019. Isn’t that what the tourism industry promised to work for — higher prices and smaller crowds?