comscore Letter: City should do more about monster houses
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City should do more about monster houses

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I see that the city has brought its iron fist down on those pesky short-term rentals that are ruining the character of our neighborhoods (“City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bigotry doesn’t deserve a published platform

Scroll Up