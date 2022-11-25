Letter: Hilton’s new tower will disrupt neighborhood

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why does the Hilton Hawaiian Village property need another tower (“Waikiki’s largest resort Hilton Hawaiian Village to get bigger,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3)?

I have lived across from the Village for decades and have watched as the traffic has gotten worse. People jaywalk across Ala Moana Boulevard at Kahanamoku Lane to get to the Village, holding out hands to stop traffic. I am not talking single individuals; I see families with children in strollers!

I watched the other night while a couple jaywalked with five police cars sitting 20 feet away.

Traffic backs up out of the Hilton at Kahanamoku Street during rush hour, blocking traffic on Ala Moana. The new tower will have an entrance on Ala Moana, making the traffic worse.

The noise level has increased due to reverberation off the high-rise buildings on the block. The air flow for neighbors has decreased. Sure, I could sell my unit, but prices are high. Where do I move? I guess it’s the mainland.

Shame on Hilton for using the enforcement of short-term rentals to justify the new tower. So once again corporations get their way and locals move out.

Jayne Nantkes

Waikiki

