Editorial | Letters

Letter: Managed access could make Haiku Stairs work

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

Thank you very much for publishing Andrew Gomes' story about the Haiku Stairs ("City's work to remove Haiku Stairs delayed," Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20). It was well balanced and done right.

The stairs should be saved and turned over to managed access, like Hanauma Bay and the Diamond Head trail. There are other, less disturbing routes to the Stairs than going through the residential neighborhood. It could be a moneymaker instead of a money loser.

Steve Harris
Maunalani