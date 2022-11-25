Letter: Navy should remove empty Red Hill tanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So far the Navy has only presented a plan to defuel the 20 underground fuel storage tanks at Red Hill. Read more

Even if completely emptied, the tanks present an ongoing contamination issue because of earthquakes and aging tanks that can damage the surrounding soil.

The Navy should proceed to develop a plan to remove the storage tanks when emptied by 2024.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

