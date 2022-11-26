comscore Letter: Don’t let website clicks determine news values
Letter: Don’t let website clicks determine news values

Please do not publish hate-filled drivel in the name of clicks on your website. The letter, “Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21), does not represent the community and is simply a wrongheaded rant Read more

Letter: Hilton's new tower will disrupt neighborhood

