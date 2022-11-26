Letter: Don’t let website clicks determine news values

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Please do not publish hate-filled drivel in the name of clicks on your website. The letter, “Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 21), does not represent the community and is simply a wrongheaded rant. There are many churches on Oahu that openly welcome and celebrate all people regardless of their identity or orientation, and the vast majority do so within their own walls.

This action you’ve committed by publishing this opinion lays bare your motive to divide and profit from, rather than inform and develop, community here in Hawaii.

Ron Eggleton

Kalihi Valley

