One of the many things I enjoy doing when I travel is to read the local newspaper where I am visiting. I enjoyed starting my mornings in Honolulu with a cup of coffee and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser during my most recent visit.

Regarding the article by Peter Boylan about the recent conviction of IBEW business manager Brian Ahakuelo (“Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo convicted of wire fraud, embezzlement,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22):

As a resident of the Los Angeles area, I was profoundly disappointed to read about another union leader’s actions causing detriment to the House of Labor.

In Los Angeles, we are going through issues of blatant racism and a power grab by elected officials involving the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. Although the scale of the problems reported in your newspaper are not of the magnitude of what we are experiencing in Los Angeles, it is nonetheless troubling.

I was once an elected union official and dedicated decades to the pursuit of the dignity of the worker. For those who serve in the House of Labor, this pursuit is a way of life.

An injury to one, is an injury to all.

Jason Y. Calizar

Torrance, Calif.

