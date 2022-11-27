comscore Letter: Wait for City Council to decide on guns
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Wait for City Council to decide on guns

  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Following Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s private meeting with gun lobbyists, the release of the final regulations reflected a significant easing of training and proficiency requirements (“Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 23). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bible says lots of things about sinful behavior

Scroll Up