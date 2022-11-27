Letter: Wait for City Council to decide on guns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Following Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s private meeting with gun lobbyists, the release of the final regulations reflected a significant easing of training and proficiency requirements (“Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 23). Read more

Following Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s private meeting with gun lobbyists, the release of the final regulations reflected a significant easing of training and proficiency requirements (“Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 23).

Logan said that the first batch of licenses will be issued before the City Council votes on legislation that outlines where guns can and cannot be carried. He said he was not concerned about this gap, since all applicants are currently gun owners and law-abiding citizens.

I do not question that these applicants are law-abiding citizens, but in this case, there will be no law to abide by. Until the City Council acts, licensees will have full discretion as to where they will be permitted to carry guns. Does that mean schools and playgrounds? Other places where children gather? On my property? On yours?

There is no statutory or regulatory deadline for compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. There is always a deadline to protect the public safety.

Waiting a few months so that licensees are fully informed as to where guns cannot be carried is a small price to pay for erring on the side of public safety.

Deborah Nehmad

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter