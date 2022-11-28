comscore First lady Dawn Amano-Ige’s work is not done
Hawaii News

First lady Dawn Amano-Ige’s work is not done

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dawn Amano-Ige, at Washington Place, reflects on her life as Hawaii’s first lady and plans for the future once husband Gov. David Ige’s term ends.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dawn Amano-Ige, at Washington Place, reflects on her life as Hawaii’s first lady and plans for the future once husband Gov. David Ige’s term ends.

Even though Dawn Amano-Ige, the first lady to Hawaii’s outgoing governor, insists that she doesn’t know yet whether she really will seek an elected office herself someday, she already possesses that statesman’s ability to delicately deflect a news reporter’s questions with aplomb. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Nov. 18 - Nov. 24, 2022
Next Story
2 Oahu schools fight for survival as enrollment shrinks

Scroll Up