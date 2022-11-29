Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll top vote-getter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a second week in a row, the Maryknoll Spartans rule in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Maryknoll (5-0) collected six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Spartans played Kapolei on Monday night and battle No. 5 Mililani on Thursday in the James Alegre Invitational at Radford.

No. 3 Punahou is also in the Alegre tournament and will take on Lahainaluna on Friday. Fourth-ranked Saint Louis also plays on Thursday, against Moanalua.

The Surfrider Holiday Classic at Kailua will feature three Top 10 squads. No. 2 ‘Iolani will return from a break and meet Roosevelt on Thursday. No. 6 Kamehameha will play King Kekaulike and No. 7 Kailua will meet Waipahu.

Kamehameha and Kailua ventured to Upcountry Maui for a bunch of games over the weekend. The Warriors defeated Baldwin 62-47 on Friday, then routed KS-Maui 67-35 on Saturday. Both games were at KS-Maui’s gym.

Kailua maxed out their short stay with two games on Friday and two more on Saturday. The Surfriders won at King Kekaulike, 73-64, and lost at KS-Maui, 48-35, on Friday. Kailua then went to Seabury Hall in Olinda for a 77-44 win on Saturday, then drove into Wailuku and beat Baldwin 66-50.

“No sightseeing. It was all business. Play games and team bonding,” Kailua coach Walter Marciel said.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Nov. 28, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) (5-0) 93 1

> bye

> next: vs. Kapolei, Monday (vs. Mililani, Thursday)

2. ‘Iolani (1) (1-0) 86 2

> bye

> Next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday

3. Punahou (1) (1-0) 71 3

> def. Nanakuli 91-40

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday

4. Saint Louis (1) (3-0) 67 4

> def. Campbell 55-49

> next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday

5. Mililani (0-0) 58 5

> bye

> next: vs. McKinley, Thursday

6. Kamehameha (1) (3-0) 57 7

> def. Baldwin 62-47, KS-Maui gym

> won at KS-Maui 67-35

> next: vs. Kailua, Thursday

7. Kailua (6-1) 38 6

> won at King Kekaulike 73-64 (Friday)

> lost at KS-Maui 48-35 (Friday)

> won at Seabury Hall 77-44 (Saturday)

> won at Baldwin 66-50 (Saturday)

> next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday

8. Kahuku (0-0) 25 8

> bye

> next: vs. Molokai, Thursday

9. (tie) Leilehua (0-1) 17 9

> bye

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday

9. (tie) Moanalua (1-0) 17 10

> won at Waianae 70-23

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday

No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 10).