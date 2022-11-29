Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll top vote-getter By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For a second week in a row, the Maryknoll Spartans rule in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For a second week in a row, the Maryknoll Spartans rule in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Maryknoll (5-0) collected six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Spartans played Kapolei on Monday night and battle No. 5 Mililani on Thursday in the James Alegre Invitational at Radford. No. 3 Punahou is also in the Alegre tournament and will take on Lahainaluna on Friday. Fourth-ranked Saint Louis also plays on Thursday, against Moanalua. The Surfrider Holiday Classic at Kailua will feature three Top 10 squads. No. 2 ‘Iolani will return from a break and meet Roosevelt on Thursday. No. 6 Kamehameha will play King Kekaulike and No. 7 Kailua will meet Waipahu. Kamehameha and Kailua ventured to Upcountry Maui for a bunch of games over the weekend. The Warriors defeated Baldwin 62-47 on Friday, then routed KS-Maui 67-35 on Saturday. Both games were at KS-Maui’s gym. Kailua maxed out their short stay with two games on Friday and two more on Saturday. The Surfriders won at King Kekaulike, 73-64, and lost at KS-Maui, 48-35, on Friday. Kailua then went to Seabury Hall in Olinda for a 77-44 win on Saturday, then drove into Wailuku and beat Baldwin 66-50. “No sightseeing. It was all business. Play games and team bonding,” Kailua coach Walter Marciel said. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Nov. 28, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (6) (5-0) 93 1 > bye > next: vs. Kapolei, Monday (vs. Mililani, Thursday) 2. ‘Iolani (1) (1-0) 86 2 > bye > Next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday 3. Punahou (1) (1-0) 71 3 > def. Nanakuli 91-40 > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday 4. Saint Louis (1) (3-0) 67 4 > def. Campbell 55-49 > next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday 5. Mililani (0-0) 58 5 > bye > next: vs. McKinley, Thursday 6. Kamehameha (1) (3-0) 57 7 > def. Baldwin 62-47, KS-Maui gym > won at KS-Maui 67-35 > next: vs. Kailua, Thursday 7. Kailua (6-1) 38 6 > won at King Kekaulike 73-64 (Friday) > lost at KS-Maui 48-35 (Friday) > won at Seabury Hall 77-44 (Saturday) > won at Baldwin 66-50 (Saturday) > next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday 8. Kahuku (0-0) 25 8 > bye > next: vs. Molokai, Thursday 9. (tie) Leilehua (0-1) 17 9 > bye > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday 9. (tie) Moanalua (1-0) 17 10 > won at Waianae 70-23 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Campbell 8, Kamehameha-Maui 5, Waiakea 4, Kapaa 2, Baldwin 1, Roosevelt 1. Previous Story Wahine learn another lesson in loss to No. 2 Stanford