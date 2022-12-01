Letter: Joan Wallace showed kindness as DOE teacher

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was sorry to read about the passing of Joan Wallace, the wife of Riley Wallace (“Wife of coach Riley Wallace treated all like family members,” Star-Advertiser, Stephen Tsai, Nov. 29).

I worked with her at Washington Intermediate School in the 1980s, when she was a special education teacher who worked with emotionally impaired teenagers. Her kindness and patience with this difficult group of students were exemplary. She truly was the best of the best in the state Department of Education.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter