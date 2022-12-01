Letter: Right to bear arms secured by Constitution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading” by Peter Boylan (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30): The words “shall not be infringed” in the Second Amendment fairly demand strict scrutiny regarding restrictions on the right to bear arms.

Prohibiting the carry of firearms by law-abiding citizens in ordinary public places clearly is an infringement of our citizens’ rights. Remember, the Second Amendment is a fully ratified article in a Constitution that declares itself to be “the supreme law of the land.”

The U.S. Constitution speaks directly and plainly regarding “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” The state of Hawaii and the municipality of Honolulu are bound to submit themselves to the U.S. Constitution and the clarity of the Second Amendment.

Keep in mind that criminals automatically give themselves concealed carry permits simply by ignoring the law.

Brian Bloedel

Accomac, Va.

