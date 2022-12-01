comscore Letter: Right to bear arms secured by Constitution
Letter: Right to bear arms secured by Constitution

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding “Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading” by Peter Boylan (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30): The words “shall not be infringed” in the Second Amendment fairly demand strict scrutiny regarding restrictions on the right to bear arms. Read more

