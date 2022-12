Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s no quick fix to the sinkhole that’s closed the intersection at Halekauwila and Cooke streets. Using divers and ground-penetrating radar to examine the problem, the city has found multiple leaks in a concrete storm drainage system built underground in 1989, when the area was under state control — and the worst of them eroded permeable fill under the damaged area. Repairs will start this month, but could take as long as six months.

Shops and services in the area remain open, and the city is encouraging folks to drop by despite the roadwork, as repairs continue up Cooke to Queen. With work ongoing for so long, better to consider it business as usual.