Editorial | Letters Letter: Monster houses easy to find on Facebook Today Updated 12:44 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With reference to Gordon Fowler’s letter to the editor (“City should do more about monster houses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25): There are concrete examples of monster houses that may have been approved as a single-family residence, but which blatantly are not. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With reference to Gordon Fowler’s letter to the editor (“City should do more about monster houses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25): There are concrete examples of monster houses that may have been approved as a single-family residence, but which blatantly are not. Just go to “Marketplace” on Facebook and check some of the rentals being offered. Gwen Char Heliker Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Boosters, masks for the holidays