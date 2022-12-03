Letter: Monster houses easy to find on Facebook

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With reference to Gordon Fowler’s letter to the editor (“City should do more about monster houses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25): There are concrete examples of monster houses that may have been approved as a single-family residence, but which blatantly are not. Read more

With reference to Gordon Fowler’s letter to the editor (“City should do more about monster houses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25): There are concrete examples of monster houses that may have been approved as a single-family residence, but which blatantly are not. Just go to “Marketplace” on Facebook and check some of the rentals being offered.

Gwen Char Heliker

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter