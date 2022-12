Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams were both victorious over rival Chaminade on Saturday, with the women winning 70-52 and the men 87-84 at McCabe Gym.

The women played first, and Mandi Kawaha had a game-high 18 points to lead the Vulcans (4-3, 1-1 PacWest). Dallas Martinez had 12 points for the Silverswords (0-6, 0-2).

The Vulcans nearly led the game wire-to-wire, as Chaminade scored the first basket of the game, then never led again.

The men took the floor next. Carlos Ramsey Jr. had a game-high 20 points for Hilo (4-1, 2-0 PacWest). Five players were in double figures for the Vulcans, as Darren Williams added 17 points, Nadjrick Peat had 15, Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 13, and Kalique Mitchell had 12. Four players scored in double figures for the Silverswords (3-3, 1-1), with Ross Reeves scoring 16 points, Scott Ator and Isaac Amaral-Artharee each adding 14, and Raazhel Watkins had 12.

The game went down to the final moments. The Vulcans held off Chaminade by forcing a turnover and blocking a potential game-tying triple on the final two Silverswords possessions.