2 trials to be held in North Shore killing and kidnapping

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is Hailey Dandurand with defense attorney Barry Sooalo.

    Pictured is Hailey Dandurand with defense attorney Barry Sooalo.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is Stephen Brown, left, with court-appointed defense attorney William Bagasol.

    Pictured is Stephen Brown, left, with court-appointed defense attorney William Bagasol.

Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of the North Shore slaying of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, whose 8-year-old daughter was found bound and her mouth duct-taped upstairs at a Pupukea house, while her mother was viciously beaten and stabbed to death downstairs. Read more

