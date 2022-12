Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Leeward Theatre has undergone a $11.9 million renovation, with 628 new seats, modernized stage and lighting, and a new orchestra pit, while retaining its impressive 1974 lobby mural by artist Jean Charlot. That positions the theater, on the Leeward Community College campus and Honolulu’s rail line, as a Central Oahu hub for arts and culture in coming years.

Theater manager Elisa Olson toured theaters nationwide during the five years Leeward Theatre was largely closed, and says the “incredible” space exceeds national standards. It can be used for touring and local performances. Watch for coming events at leeward.hawaii.edu/theatre.