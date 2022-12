Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holiday events are in full swing, and if you want to get in the Christmas spirit, check out the following limited-time offerings:

Sippin’ santa

Prince Waikiki’s (100 Holomoana St.) Sippin’ Santa pop-up experience features an assortment of craft cocktails. Located at the hotel’s outdoor patio, this festive pop-up is open from 4 to 10 p.m. nightly until Dec. 31.

Menu highlights include Kris Kringle Colada ($18), Island of Misfit Toys with Jamaican rum ($18) and the signature Sippin’ Santa ($20) made with El Dorado eight-year Demerara rum. Snacks include truffle furikake pocorn ($8), smoked ahi dip ($15) and a charcuterie board for two ($30).

For more info, follow @sippinsantaprincewaikiki on social media.

The christmas bar hawaii returns

The Christmas Bar Hawaii is hidden within Tiki’s Grill & Bar (2570 Kalakaua Ave.), and it will be open until Dec. 23. The cocktail pop-up is open 2-11:30 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 11:30 p.m. on weekends.

Popular drinks include Butter Beer ($15), Candy Cane Iced Cocoa ($15) and the Clause-Mopolitan on Ice ($15). Nonalcoholic versions of most menu items are also available.

Free valet parking is available at Twin Fin; other parking options include street and at the Honolulu Zoo.

Visit christmasbarhawaii.com.

Edible wreaths

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) recently launched a variety of festive goodies, including peppermint mocha lattes ($6.50), evergreen grazing board ($70), a Christmas wreath ($65) — a festive assortment of goat cheese, prosciutto, Italian dry salami and dried fruits — and holiday baked brie ($22). The evergreen grazing board is designed to feed four to five people and includes three cheeses, two meats, fresh and dried fruits, olives, truffle Marcona almonds, truffle honey, jam and crackers.

The café is also having a Christmas wreath workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Attendees can look forward to pupus, a complimentary drink and an interactive charcuterie wreath-making experience. Cost is $75 per person.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

