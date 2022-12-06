comscore HPD chief urges community to call 911 if legal guns not concealed
Hawaii News

HPD chief urges community to call 911 if legal guns not concealed

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

If you see a person walking around Oahu with a gun that is visible after the Honolulu Police Department begins issuing concealed-carry weapon licenses, please call 911, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Monday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Fong and Daniel Chong

Scroll Up