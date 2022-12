Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to commend Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau for standing up with our water protectors (“Navy says it still doesn’t know cause of latest Red Hill leak,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1).

Our ancestors knew the wai, or water, was and is our lifeline. With climate change being one of the biggest problems that we humans have created, our wai is our most important asset. Leaders of the world and military organizations should realize if we don’t fix these problems, all living things will cease to exist.

Our wai needs to be protected. It’s time to stop fighting each other and help clean and heal the Earth. It will take all of us to do this.

Li Noa

Waianae

