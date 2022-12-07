comscore Commissioners back HPD’s efficiency-focused budget requests
Commissioners back HPD’s efficiency-focused budget requests

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.

Replacing paper overtime cards system with an online portal, a new fingerprint scanner and a fuel management system are among the Honolulu Police Department’s budget requests supported by police commissioners. Read more

