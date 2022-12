Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green offers something new to Hawaii that I fear a number of people may be missing, and perhaps understandably so (“New leadership takes the reins,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6). Democrats have been in power for a long time and for some folks, things have not improved. Read more

Gov. Josh Green offers something new to Hawaii that I fear a number of people may be missing, and perhaps understandably so (“New leadership takes the reins,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6). Democrats have been in power for a long time and for some folks, things have not improved. As an emergency room physician, however, our new governor understands what is meant by a “sense of urgency.”

I’m confident that this new administration will aggressively remove barriers to progress in our great state. It has not been the policies themselves that have necessarily been wrong. It is the lack of timely application, as things get bogged down in a quagmire of unnecessary and largely outdated regulations or through the laissez-faire of those carrying them out.

“Island time” is a quaint notion to advertise to potential vacationers, but it has no place in addressing the challenges of the public’s business. A laid-back attitude is anathema to the business at hand and lives are literally at stake. It’s a cancer, and Dr. Gov. Green knows just where to cut. Tomorrow is not another day.

Kevin Johnson

Ko Olina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter