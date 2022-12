Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Inflation and the pandemic have been unkind to many people, driving more of the most vulnerable into poverty. This worsening of an already painful trend is reflected in this week’s Aloha United Way report showing that the percentage of Hawaii’s households below the federal poverty line rose to 15% this year from 9% in 2019. And those whose incomes are a bit higher but below the basic cost of living is at 44%.

Government will be at a loss to defend policies that don’t keep these dire realities in clear focus.