Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is shifting to home-test kits, community health centers and other health-care settings for COVID-19 testing in 2023. Read more

Hawaii is shifting to home-test kits, community health centers and other health-care settings for COVID-19 testing in 2023.

Free COVID-19 tests offered by City and County of Honolulu will end after Dec. 30. Until then, testing is available 9 a.m.-3 p.m., except Sundays and Thursdays, at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at Honolulu Hale; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at Kapolei Hale. Hawaii residents must pre-register at oahucitypass.lumisight.com. Find other locations at oneoahu.org/covid19-testing, now and into the new year.