Hawaii Tourism Authority weighs marketing contract options

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A dispute over a multimillion-dollar contract to market Hawaii to mainland visitors is still unresolved. People relaxed Tuesday on the beach in Waikiki.

Board members of the Hawaii Tourism Authority want authoritative advice on options they may have to deal with the head of another state agency rescinding a multimillion-dollar tourism marketing contract HTA awarded in June. Read more

