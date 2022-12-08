comscore Honolulu City Council unanimously approves cap for bus fares
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council unanimously approves cap for bus fares

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that would benefit low-income public transportation riders and others looking to save money on frequent trips. Read more

