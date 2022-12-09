FilCom Center to mark Sakada Day with a play to honor history
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
The FilCom Center is scheduled Saturday to hold a play called “Sakada Through the Years,” reenacting the life of Filipino plantation workers, also known as sakadas.
COURTESY ALLAN ALVAREZ
Allan Alvarez, the co-chair for FilCom’s event on Saturday that will feature the play, “Sakada Through the Years.”
