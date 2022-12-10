Hawaii Christmas tree demand remains high despite prices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many Hawaii residents got an early jump on decorating for the holidays, with the first shipment of Christmas trees from Washington and Oregon arriving as early as Oct. 30, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Nearly 150 containers with a total of roughly 79,000 Christmas trees have come in this year, about five fewer containers than in 2021, when there were warnings of tree shortages and higher prices nationwide.

Most growers in the U.S. anticipated they would increase wholesale prices by about 5% to 15%, according to a survey by the Real Christmas Tree Board, due to higher costs. Demand, however, is expected to remain the same.

Christmas trees appear to be selling quickly at the usual outlets in Hawaii, but local vendors this week said a wide variety of trees are still available. For the eco-conscious, locally grown trees and native trees are an option.

Officials said few trees were held up at the port due to invasive pests such as Arion slugs. The discovery of unwanted stowaways can result in costly quarantine, treatments and delays.

“So the trees by and large are really clean this year,” said Christopher Kishimoto, state plant quarantine entomologist, crediting a good working relationship with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and tree growers. “We ended up having to treat only two containers for a slug infestation.”

The nonprofit Habilitat began offering trees, wreaths and door charms Nov. 26 as part of its annual fundraiser. Locations are Central Union Church, Stadium Mall, Kaneohe Shopping Center and Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai, with all four lots open daily throughout December until the trees sell out.

Habilitat brought in seven containers this year, with a number of trees that were pre-ordered or sold at pop-up lots. There are grand, Douglas and Nordmann firs measuring 2 to 12 feet tall, with prices ranging from $55 to $315.

“Right now we still have good selection and inventory,” said Habilitat spokesperson Kyler Edginton. “Inventory is subject to change as time goes on.”

All proceeds from tree sales go to the nonprofit, which offers addiction treatment programs, including a long-term residential substance abuse program and workforce development training.

Christmas Hawaii, a business started decades ago by the late Richard Tajiri, is also back at Atkinson Drive at Ala Moana Center.

Now run by his family, Christmas Hawaii began selling trees Nov. 20 and has welcomed back customers who have shopped at their tree lots for generations, according to Tajiri’s widow, Paula Tajiri.

She said that thanks to longer spring rain on the mainland, trees this year should stay green longer and that she was able to bring in about as many trees from Washington as she did in 2021.

Christmas Hawaii sold flocked trees in the first three days and then began offering evergreens, including noble, Douglas, Fraser and Nordmann firs. The smaller trees went first, but many 6- and 7-footers remain available.

The most recent shipment included Douglas firs, which she said have a wonderful fragrance.

Knowing that many consumers are dealing with inflation, Tajiri said prices were raised only about 5% this year. Prices range from about $97 for a 6-foot Douglas fir to $148 for a 6-foot noble.

“The majority of our customers are regulars,” she said. “So we want to say thank you for coming back.”

For many, making a trek to Helemano Farms, a family- run business on Whitmore Avenue in Wahiawa, is an annual tradition to select and bring home a locally grown Christmas tree.

This year the farm has a good supply of Norfolk and Leyland cypresses ranging from $60 to $180, along with handmade wreaths for $40.

The farm is open from 1 p.m. until dark on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. till dark on weekends. The farm closes for the season Dec. 23.

Rick Barboza, co-owner of Hui Ku Maoli Ola, has for years advocated for locally grown, native trees as an ideal Christmas tree in Hawaii.

He recommends the alahee, which means “slippery/wandering fragrance,” and grows to 20 to 30 feet, with glossy, green leaves and clusters of fragrant white flowers. The tree has a radially symmetric growth pattern and would make an excellent Christmas tree, according to Barboza.

The trees are available for $40 to $175 from the nursery in Kaneohe, which can be contacted at nativehawaiian plants@gmail.com. The best part, he said, is that the alahee can stay alive in a pot and then be planted in the yard when the holidays are over.

Habilitat’s Christmas tree lots

>> Where: Central Union Church, Stadium Mall (next to Ice Palace), Kaneohe Shopping Center (near Longs and Safeway), Koko Marina Center (between First Hawaiian Bank and Texaco)

>> When: Open noon-9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. weekends