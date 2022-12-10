comscore Hawaii Christmas tree demand remains high despite prices
Hawaii Christmas tree demand remains high despite prices

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nearly 150 containers with a total of roughly 79,000 Christmas trees have come in to Hawaii this year. Habilitat worker Chavis Mauga gave a thumbs up while unloading a tree Wednesday at Central Union Church.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nearly 150 containers with a total of roughly 79,000 Christmas trees have come in to Hawaii this year. Habilitat worker Chavis Mauga gave a thumbs up while unloading a tree Wednesday at Central Union Church.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Habilitat workers loaded a couple of trees into the car of a customer Wednesday at Central Union Church.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Habilitat workers loaded a couple of trees into the car of a customer Wednesday at Central Union Church.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Preparing a large Noble Fir is Habilitat's Lionel Eclarin and Kai'ewe Davidson at the Central Union Church lot.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Preparing a large Noble Fir is Habilitat’s Lionel Eclarin and Kai’ewe Davidson at the Central Union Church lot.

Many Hawaii residents got an early jump on decorating for the holidays, with the first shipment of Christmas trees from Washington and Oregon arriving as early as Oct. 30, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Read more

