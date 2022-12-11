comscore Column: Allow OHA to develop Kaka‘ako Makai
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Allow OHA to develop Kaka‘ako Makai

  • By Sylvia M. Hussey
  • Today
  • Updated 3:19 a.m.
  • PHOTO CREDIT: ROBERT JAMES Sylvia M. Hussey

    PHOTO CREDIT: ROBERT JAMES

    Sylvia M. Hussey

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM This site at 1011 Ala Moana Blvd. and Kewalo Basin, shown in 2020, is owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and used to include Fishermen’s Wharf restaurant.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This site at 1011 Ala Moana Blvd. and Kewalo Basin, shown in 2020, is owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and used to include Fishermen’s Wharf restaurant.

The focus on the dire straits of too many Native Hawaiians as they struggle to shelter and support their families on trust lands illuminates a story of broken promises and neglect (“Native Hawaiians are still waiting,” Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Guns in public places

Scroll Up