Column: Gift for plant lovers
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Seed Ball Kit Pizza Garden and Paint a birdhouse Creativity Kit.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ceramic planter at Geobunga.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A floral arrangement photographed at Koolau Farmers Cooperative in Kaneohe.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ceramic heart shaped planter at Geobunga.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shoppers peruse at Koolau Farmers Cooperative on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Kaneohe.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree