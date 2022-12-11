Column: Gift for plant lovers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It won’t be easy to choose from the profusion of practical and pleasurable gifts available for your favorite plant lover at these four local garden centers. But because it’s the season of Santa and surprise, our suggestions are more decorative and certain to spark delight. (And if the possibilities are too overwhelming, gift certificates are like gold to green-thumbers!)

GEOBUNGA

If you’re looking for a major gift with a wow factor, there’s so much to choose from at Geobunga’s warehouse in Kakaako, packed with features that will transform a garden into an oasis. For a novelty statement piece, an aqua-blue sea snail planter (about 2 feet high by 3 feet wide) holds 12 to 14 gallons of potting soil for $70, ideal for a cascading vine. Stone Buddha statues can create strong focal points with vibes of serenity, from $225 to $325. (The one pictured is approximately, 3-1/2 feet high by 2 feet wide.) Or consider anchoring a corner with an attractive bubbling urn-shaped fountain, available in different colors, 33 inches tall, for $250.

On a smaller scale, ladies who love all things heart-shaped will find 6- and 12-inch ceramic containers with shallow basins ideal for succulents, $6 and $12.

200 Keawe St. (makai of Ala Moana Boulevard); 808-380-3600; geobunga.com

SIMPLY HOME

Too cute to resist are Simply Home’s faux moss-covered planters, which add a touch of whimsy with fibers shaped into birdhouses, snails, elephants and even a pair of lady’s high heels, each about $30. These designs all measure less than 12 inches tall; other standard shapes (i.e., round, square) and sizes are also available, some as hanging planters.

For kids — age 3 to 99! — with an interest in digging the dirt, pick up a “pizza garden” seed ball kit to grow tasty toppings of basil, arugula and oregano, or a wildflower seed kit, $24.99. A budding birdwatcher might be more interested in a paint-your-own birdhouse kit, $19.99.

Kahala Mall, 4211 Waialae Ave.; 808-739-7007; simplyorganizedhi.com

MARI’S GARDENS

Terrariums adorned with miniature fairy-tale figures and accessories amp up the charm of these medleys of greenery in glass, available in different sizes, starting from $15 — the two 6-inch globes shown here are $25. On a smaller scale, go for hanging glass ornaments with air plants anchored in sand with cute little accents for $15 (about 3 inches in diameter).

If you want to learn how to assemble your own terrarium, Mari’s Gardens is holding a workshop at its full-scale nursery in Mililani at 10 a.m. Saturday for $55; call or register online.

Other offerings include gift baskets of plants or local products, $35 to $55; and a Christmas tree farm where kids will enjoy choosing their own tree (from 4 inches to more than 6 feet, $9 to $85) to decorate on-site or at home.

94-415 Makapipipi St., Mililani; 808-625-2800; marisgardens.com. A second smaller store, Mari’s Urban Garden, located downtown has a limited selection.

KOOLAU FARMERS

Koolau Farmers’ flagship nursery in Kaneohe offers a dazzling array of plant arrangements, embellished with holiday trimmings, in addition to the iconic poinsettias. The selection shown here includes a simple, small chrysanthemum for $15, perfect for a co-worker; a yellow poinsettia, $25; and a basket of anthuriums, orchids and cobra ferns, $135, that can be appreciated beyond Christmas.

For those who don’t want to worry about live plants, there are dozens of artificial tabletop trees with ornaments, as well as other decorative vignettes accented with little figures, birds and the like. Created by the store’s in-house florist, they come in different sizes and colors, from $10 to $100-plus.

Those who want their own symbol of Christmas greenery year-round, will find a large supply of potted Norfolk pines in all sizes, including at the Moiliili and Kailua outlets.

45-580 Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe; 808-247-3911; koolaufarmers.com