comscore Column: Gift for plant lovers
Features | Garden Variety

Column: Gift for plant lovers

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Seed Ball Kit Pizza Garden and Paint a birdhouse Creativity Kit.

    Seed Ball Kit Pizza Garden and Paint a birdhouse Creativity Kit.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ceramic planter at Geobunga.

    Ceramic planter at Geobunga.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A floral arrangement photographed at Koolau Farmers Cooperative in Kaneohe.

    A floral arrangement photographed at Koolau Farmers Cooperative in Kaneohe.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ceramic heart shaped planter at Geobunga.

    Ceramic heart shaped planter at Geobunga.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers peruse at Koolau Farmers Cooperative on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Kaneohe.

    Shoppers peruse at Koolau Farmers Cooperative on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Kaneohe.

It won’t be easy to choose from the profusion of practical and pleasurable gifts available for your favorite plant lover at these four local garden centers. But because it’s the season of Santa and surprise, our suggestions are more decorative and certain to spark delight. (And if the possibilities are too overwhelming, gift certificates are like gold to green-thumbers!) Read more

