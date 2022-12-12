comscore Native Hawaiian fishing permit approved for Papahanaumokuakea
Native Hawaiian fishing permit approved for Papahanaumokuakea

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

New regulations for federal waters surrounding Papahanaumo­kuakea, one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, were voted on last week by the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, which oversees fisheries in Hawaii waters and the U.S. Pacific Islands. Read more

