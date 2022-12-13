Letter: Statistics hide true cost of anti-Israeli terrorism

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leslie Sponsel’s letter highlights the truth of the saying condemning “lies, damn lies, and statistics” (“Israel’s defenders ignore Palestinian deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12).

Numbers do not add up to truth in this case. Consider the victims of terrorism at Munich, the Palestinian airliner hijackings, the return of Gaza only to be hit with 15 rocket attacks, three wars against Israel by neighboring states, two intifadas, and the Palestinian refusal to accept partition in 1948.

Today, Israel continues to be terrorized by three paramilitary Palestinian groups. Meanwhile, Israel has made peace with several Arab neighbor states.

Amnesty International promulgates a global campaign against Israel, but hides its findings on the Palestinian Authority and Hamas’ human rights abuses of Palestinians, specified in Amnesty International’s reports in 2008 and 2015.

Amnesty International skews a complicated history and, yes, contributes to anti-Semitism at a time when it increases with the rise of fascism worldwide.

Don’t be deceived!

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Downtown Honolulu

