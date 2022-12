Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Broccoli and cheddar cheese are such a natural, friendly pairing. Here is an easy, old-fashioned recipe that combines the two and makes it a one-dish meal with rice, sour cream and bread crumbs. Canned cheese soup and grated cheddar are combined with sour cream for a creamy baked dish. Frozen broccoli is partially cooked in water and then baked with the rest of the ingredients. Topped with buttered bread crumbs, it is an easy hot dish that is perfect for children, as it is mild and comforting.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces frozen broccoli florets

• (1 quantity) 10.5-ounce can condensed cheddar cheese soup, substitute cream of mushroom or cream of chicken

• 1 cup cooked rice

• 1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 cup bread crumbs

• 1 tablespoon butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a pot of water to boil. Cook broccoli for 5 minutes. Drain. In a casserole, mix broccoli, soup, rice, sour cream, cheese and pepper. Mix bread crumbs with butter and sprinkle on the casserole. Bake for 35 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Serves 4.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.