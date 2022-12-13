comscore Community pushes for more answers on Red Hill spill
Community pushes for more answers on Red Hill spill

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream show today.

  • U.S. ARMY PHOTO BY SPC. MATTHEW MACKINTOSH A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor employee uses a pickaxe to loosen soil as part of NAVFAC Public Works Department and Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) hazard material spill recovery operation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2022.

    A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor employee uses a pickaxe to loosen soil as part of NAVFAC Public Works Department and Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) hazard material spill recovery operation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2022.

Federal and state environmental regulators Monday ducked out of a Honolulu Board of Water Supply meeting early, leaving the board and community members frustrated that they couldn’t get more answers to questions they have about a recent spill of toxic fire suppressant chemicals at Red Hill and a host of other issues relating to the Navy’s underground fuel facility that is being shut down. Read more

