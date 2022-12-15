comscore Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft off Maui
Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft off Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 pm
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a report of a downed aircraft with three people on board in the Maui Channel.

At around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said via Twitter that its Small Boat Station Maui and multiple aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point were responding to the report.

The Fast Response Cutter William Hart, a patrol boat from Station Maui, a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, and a C-130 from Air Station Barbers Point are involved in the search, officials said.

It’s the second report of a downed aircraft in Hawaii today. At around noon at Lihue Airport on Kauai, two people were hurt after a privately owned single-engine plane crashed just after takeoff.

