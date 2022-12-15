2 hurt in small plane crash in Lihue; Commercial flights not affected

A privately owned single-engine Beechcraft BE77 with two people aboard crashed just after takeoff around noon today from Lihue Airport. Kauai County officials said the two individuals sustained injuries and were transported to Wilcox Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

State Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham said the incident occurred a few hundred feet from state property at the airport and did not cause any delays or other disruptions in commercial flights or other air traffic in and out of the Kauai airport.

According to a preliminary report from the county, first responders were dispatched to the airport shortly before 12:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an aircraft crash in the area. Cunningham said the crash happened at 12:07 p.m.

Personnel with the Lihue Fire Station, state Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, American Medical Response and the Kauai Police Department responded to the incident.

Further details were not immediately available but Cunningham said the aircraft involved in the crash was a general aviation tenant at the Lihue Airport.

County officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to an FAA official.