comscore Letter: You can pay bills without using USPS
Editorial | Letters

Letter: You can pay bills without using USPS

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

George Krasnick’s letter didn’t just refer to Honolulu (“Mail service on Oahu hardly ‘exceptional’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). His weekly magazine comes from the mainland and that would involve more than handling in Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Late-night Waikiki no longer feels safe

Scroll Up