Letter: You can pay bills without using USPS

George Krasnick’s letter didn’t just refer to Honolulu (“Mail service on Oahu hardly ‘exceptional’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). His weekly magazine comes from the mainland and that would involve more than handling in Honolulu.

As for his mortgage payment, he could call his mortgage company and set up automatic withdrawal. You don’t have to choose the first of the month either. I chose the fifth, so the expected money is in the account. All my utilities are paid that way too, and I receive an email ahead telling me how much and when the money will be withdrawn.

There should be a tracking number when one sends something certified. I returned a pair of shoes and, when checking for my refund, tracked them to Los Angeles where they sat for weeks. That isn’t Honolulu’s fault. There are lots of moving parts. Just choosing automatic withdrawals would save a lot of worry.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

