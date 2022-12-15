Editorial | Letters Letter: You can pay bills without using USPS Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! George Krasnick’s letter didn’t just refer to Honolulu (“Mail service on Oahu hardly ‘exceptional’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). His weekly magazine comes from the mainland and that would involve more than handling in Honolulu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. George Krasnick’s letter didn’t just refer to Honolulu (“Mail service on Oahu hardly ‘exceptional’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). His weekly magazine comes from the mainland and that would involve more than handling in Honolulu. As for his mortgage payment, he could call his mortgage company and set up automatic withdrawal. You don’t have to choose the first of the month either. I chose the fifth, so the expected money is in the account. All my utilities are paid that way too, and I receive an email ahead telling me how much and when the money will be withdrawn. There should be a tracking number when one sends something certified. I returned a pair of shoes and, when checking for my refund, tracked them to Los Angeles where they sat for weeks. That isn’t Honolulu’s fault. There are lots of moving parts. Just choosing automatic withdrawals would save a lot of worry. Debbie Aldrich Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Late-night Waikiki no longer feels safe