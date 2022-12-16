comscore Letter: Abigail Kawananakoa left legacy of hope
Letter: Abigail Kawananakoa left legacy of hope

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was a great front-page article about our beloved Princess Kekau Kawananakoa (“‘Strong-willed and opinionated’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). She has left a legacy of hope for Hawaiians. Read more

