Letter: Abigail Kawananakoa left legacy of hope

It was a great front-page article about our beloved Princess Kekau Kawananakoa (“‘Strong-willed and opinionated’,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). She has left a legacy of hope for Hawaiians.

I have learned so much about the true Hawaii of old, as I had the opportunity and privilege to help Princess continue to remain strong both mentally and physically during her final years. And her wife, Veronica, gave Princess the happiness and love that she deserved.

She was a stern woman with a heart of gold. She continued to support friends and family even during her turbulent times with her previous attorney. No one dared tell the princess otherwise. She stood her ground to help all in need. I will miss her witty humor and sarcastic jokes. Rest in peace, Princess. A hui hou!

Roxanne Yadao

Kaimuki

