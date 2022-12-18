comscore Kokua Line: Which owner gets traffic-cam ticket?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Which owner gets traffic-cam ticket?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Question: Regarding the red-light cameras, the state says the ticket is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. What if two registered owners are listed on the title/registration? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, 2022

Scroll Up