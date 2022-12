Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Stone is landing on the rock.

Cam Stone, a dynamic cornerback/returner, has accepted an offer to join the University of Hawaii football team as a transfer from Wyoming. He will sign a scholarship agreement on Wednesday, the first day of the binding commitment period for football prospects, and will begin classes on Jan. 8.

Wideout Steven McBride, a transfer from Kansas, also will put his UH commitment in writing on Wednesday.

With the recent pledge, the Rainbow Warriors will address two positions with one Stone. Cornerback Hugh Nelson II and kick returner Jalen Perdue completed their UH eligibility.

Stone, who is 5 feet 10 and 185 pounds, was clocked at 4.38 seconds over 40 yards during Wyoming’s team testing three years ago. In 2021, he scored on a kickoff return. This past season, he had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 10 pass breakups. Against UH on Oct. 29, Stone allowed three receptions for 9 yards on nine targets. Stone has allowed one touchdown catch in 71 targets in three seasons with the Cowboys.

Stone said his decision was partly based on the opportunity to play under UH cornerbacks coach Abraham Elimimian. As a shutdown corner for the Warriors in 2003, Elimimian did not allow a receiver he was covering to catch a touchdown pass.

“Coach Abe is a great coach,” Stone said. “From a developmental standpoint, I think he can help me get where I need to be.”

Stone also embraced head coach Timmy Chang’s blueprint.

“Listening to his vision, I thought it was really possible with the group of guys they have,” Stone said. “The players they had, when (Wyoming) played them, were very capable. I think there were some pieces they were missing that we’re going to put together. I feel like (Chang is) adding those pieces really well.”

Stone said he will try to “learn every position in the secondary” during spring training, which opens Feb. 6.

Stone has two seasons of UH eligibility remaining.

The Warriors learned that nickelback Malik Hausman’s request for a medical waiver was denied, ending his NCAA career. Hausman was seeking an extra year based on a season-ending injury he suffered when he was at Arizona.