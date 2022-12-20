Letter: Don’t build a new stadium; fix current one

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am certain that everyone agrees with Pat Kelly’s letter (“Aloha Stadium plan another boondoggle,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). The looming catastrophe of the stadium project should be a front-page story.

I would beg our new governor to rethink the whole situation, set aside influence from donors and make a good logical economical choice. Only in the world of the filthy rich do we tear down old structures and build new ones. Normal cost-conscious people opt to renovate structures.

With a structure the size of a stadium, the cost implications are a thousand-fold. Just the cost to demolish the old stadium is $10 million to $20 million.

We can take the money that is saved and add exterior walls and a roof to the stadium and countless niceties to make it a modern facility and still save money. Gov. Josh Green should let logic prevail and let brilliant engineers make what we have better. It is the easy economical solution.

Ryan Routh

Waiahole

