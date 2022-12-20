comscore Native Hawaiian communities to get $17M to expand broadband
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian communities to get $17M to expand broadband

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will receive nearly $17.3 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce to expand high-speed internet access in Native Hawaiian communities, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday in a news release. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Yoko Otani and Mary Kipp

Scroll Up