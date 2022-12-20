comscore New Hawaii housing director focuses on easing affordable-housing process
New Hawaii housing director focuses on easing affordable-housing process

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
The state’s new chief housing coordinator, Nani Medeiros, has a poster-size graphic on her office wall that represents the many thoughts she has about how to add more affordable housing across the islands by working with the counties to eliminate unnecessary regulations, offering incentives to builders, updating outdated state rules and getting incoming state directors to think about how their disparate departments can contribute to the goals. Read more

