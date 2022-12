Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., the parent company to Hawaiian Electric Co. Inc. and American Savings Bank FSB, has announced two appointments to its boards of directors:

>> Yoko Otani will join the HEI Audit and Risk Committee and the ASB Risk Committee boards. Otani is currently a partner at Straterix, a financial analytics software company. She previously spent almost 30 years at Citibank across a variety of corporate finance and commercial and investment banking roles, including 10 years as a senior credit officer in Citi’s global commercial and investment bank.

>> Mary Kipp will serve on the Hawaiian Electric board of directors. Kipp will join the Hawaiian Electric Audit and Risk Committee. She is currently president and CEO of Sound Energy, Washington state’s largest electrical utility company. Prior to joining Sound Energy, Kipp was president and CEO of El Paso Electric.

