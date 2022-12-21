Access road to Mauna Kea summit remains closed after storm

The access road to the summit of Mauna Kea remains closed to the public today due to unsafe road conditions, officials said.

This week’s severe storm with 100 mph winds, sleet, freezing rain and snow at the summit “created a very hard covering of ice and icy snow along snow drifts on Maunakea Access Road,” the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship said in a news release today.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the road above the visitor station, officials said.

“Our top priority is keeping the public and our employees safe while on Maunakea,” said executive director Greg Chun. “We understand many are eager to head up to enjoy the wintry weather, however, until road conditions are safe and full access of the road is restored we humbly ask for everyone’s kokua and patience.”

The access road is about 8 miles long. The first five miles are unpaved with steep inclines, poor traction and blind curves.