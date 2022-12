Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Terry Thompson and his Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop no longer seem to have a beef with Frank VanderSloot, the wealthy founder of Melaleuca health products who owns a company selling meat from Hawaii island cattle.

Kua ‘Aina, a Haleiwa eatery famous for its oversized burgers, sued VanderSloot’s Hawaii Sustainable Beef, which was selling beef labeled “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” alleging federal trademark infringement and unfair competition. Rather than litigate, VanderSloot sent a letter to Thompson proposing a community contest to rename his beef, along with a Kua ‘Aina 100-sandwich giveaway paid for by the Idaho billionaire.

In response, Thompson told the Star-Advertiser he looked forward to sharing a sandwich.