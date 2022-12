Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new governor thought he was making state workers happy with the addition of a Friday day off on successive Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which now extend into four-day weekends. Read more

Never that simple, is it? Now public-school teachers have observed that they’re off anyway and so would like the two additional days available later in the year.

Gov. Josh Green likely won’t want one of his first acts to irritate teachers. On the other hand, the expression “no good deed goes unpunished” comes to mind.